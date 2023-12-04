Talos Energy Names Spath EVP & Head of Operations

Talos Energy Inc. announced the appointment of John Spath as Executive Vice President and Head of Operations, effective immediately. Spath, who succeeds Robert "Bob" Abendschein, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, will have responsibility for the company's upstream business operations.

Spath recently served as Senior Vice President of Operations and has held positions as Senior Vice President of Drilling and Production Operations, Vice President of Production Operations, and Drilling Manager since joining Talos in 2013. He brings over 28 years of energy industry experience spanning roles in engineering, offshore operations, deepwater drilling, and senior management. Spath began his career at McDermott as a Process Engineer, followed by over eight years at Marathon Oil Corporation, leading offshore projects as a Facilities Engineer, Production Foreman, and Deepwater Drilling Engineer. Spath served as an independent consultant on deepwater drilling and completion projects at Mariner Energy, Stone Energy, Deep Gulf Energy, and Helix Energy Solutions Group before joining deepwater drilling operations at Talos. Spath holds a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.

Talos Energy President and CEO Timothy S. Duncan said, "I am very pleased to announce John Spath's appointment. John has a demonstrated track record and experience at Talos and has earned the respect of his peers in Talos and the industry. We are confident he will do a great job. We thank Bob for his leadership at Talos over the past several years, and wish him success going forward."