Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Van Oord Completes Offshore Wind Farm Install

(Photo: Van Oord)
(Photo: Van Oord)

Van Oord completed the installation of the Hollandse Kust Noord offshore wind farm, located 18.5 km off the west coast of the Netherlands near Egmond aan Zee.

CrossWind, a joint-venture between Shell and Eneco, contracted Van Oord in 2020. As a Balance of Plant contractor, Van Oord’s activities encompassed the design, engineering, procurement and transport and installation of the 70 wind turbine foundations, inter-array cables, as well as the transport and installation of the wind turbines themselves.  

Van Oord started installing the foundations of the wind farm in October 2022 and completes its scope now within the year, making this one of the fastest installed wind farms of its kind. Van Oord deployed amongst others its flexible fallpipe vessels Bravenes and Nordnes, offshore installation jack-up vessel MPI Resolution, cable-laying vessel Nexus and trencher Dig-It and teamed up with other industry partners DEME, Seajacks and Cadeler.  

Technology Subsea Offshore Wind Activity The Netherlands

Related Offshore News

Credit: Havfram

Havfram Wind and IWS in Offshore Wind Turbine Installation...
© nblxer / Adobe Stock

US Approves Equinor and BP's Empire Wind Offshore Project

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Investors Bet Against OPEC+ Raising Oil Prices

Investors Bet Against OPEC+ Ra

Video

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

NOAA is Hiring Mariners

Current News

Van Oord Completes Offshore Wind Farm Install

Van Oord Completes Offshore Wi

Ørsted Breaks Ground on Carbon Capture Project

Ørsted Breaks Ground on Carbon

ExxonMobil CEO Rebuffs IEA Criticism of Carbon Capture Strategy

ExxonMobil CEO Rebuffs IEA Cri

COP28: US Cracking Down on Methane from Oil and Gas

COP28: US Cracking Down on Met

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine