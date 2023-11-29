Webinar: How to Overcome Dynamic Emulsion Layer Measurement Challenges

Asian Oil & Gas (AOG) is hosting a webinar on the groundbreaking patents that are pushing multiphase detection, measurement, and control technology forward.

Throughout the oil and gas and petrochemical industries, liquid-to-liquid separation is a fundamental process. Though instrumentation has come a long way, a new high performance, cost-effective time domain reflectometry (TDR) based multi-phase detector is now available and ideal for widespread adoption. It handles changing media characteristics and achieves measurement performance well beyond that of more traditional technologies.

Join AOG and Magnetrol-AMETEK as they explore:

• the pressing challenge of accurately measuring dynamic emulsion layers that often limit process optimization.

• a new, patented TDR technology concept for dynamic emulsion layer level measurement with innovative, concurrent top-down/bottom-up signal transmission that can detect more layers including the top and bottom of the emulsion “rag” layer.

• the unique (four reference rod, five conductor) Pentarod probe design that brings reliable performance to desalters and other separator applications.

December 5, 2023, at 10:00 AM (Singapore Time)

If you can't make the time, we will email you a link so you can watch the webinar at your convenience.

Speakers:

Bob Botwinski, Sr. Global Product Manager·Ametek

Bob Botwinski is a Senior Global Product Manager for AMETEK LMS. With over 35 years of experience working with various level measurement technologies, Bob is responsible for their Radar and Guided Wave Radar (GWR) products. Bob has a BSEE from the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Craig Carroll, DVP Marketing & Commercial Strategy·Ametek

Craig Carroll is the Division Vice President for AMETEK LMS responsible for products, marketing and service. Having spent the last 32 years of his career in the measurement, control and automation world, Craig has deep field and application experience in industrial markets, including oil and gas, chemical and power.



