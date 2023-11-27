KenzFigee Secures Contract from Aker Solutions

Lifting specialist KenzFigee has signed a contract with Aker Solutions for the supply of an offshore pedestal crane destined for the Norfolk Vanguard West offshore wind farm developed by Vattenfall.

The delivery involves an electric hydraulic box boom offshore Ram Luffing 2400 type with a SWL of 20t, designed and manufactured by KenzFigee for installation on the Norfolk Vanguard high-voltage, direct current converter station situated off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

The crane is designed and verified in accordance with EN13852-1 and certified to DNVGL-ST-0378 lifting requirements, all with a strong focus on safety, reliability, and low maintenance. To ensure the highest possible quality, the crane is fitted with well-known Western European top brands and assembled and tested at KenzFigee's facility in the Netherlands.

The expected delivery of the Ram Luffing offshore crane is scheduled for the third quarter in 2024.

"We consider this contract an important milestone for KenzFigee as it strengthens our partnership with Aker Solutions in the renewable energy industry, and hope it will be the basis for a long-term cooperation between KenzFigee and Aker Solutions," says Maikel Takken, CEO of KenzFigee.



