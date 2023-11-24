Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Huisman to Upgrade Offshore Mast Crane on Heerema's Aegir Vessel

Credit: Huisman
Credit: Huisman

Dutch crane manufacturer Huisman has secured a contract to upgrade the offshore mast crane onboard Heerema Marine Contractors' Aegir offshore installation vessel.

"This significant project will enhance the second main hoist capacity from 2,000mt to an impressive 3,200mt at a height of 110 meters, making the upgrade highly suitable for the installation of large jacket foundations," Huisman said.

The upgraded crane for one of the world’s largest monohull crane vessels will feature a fixed jib section and, as Huisman says, a robust 3,200mt lower block and hook, providing Heerema with the advanced lifting capabilities required to excel in their upcoming projects.

"The Aegir vessel, originally equipped with a 4,000mt offshore mast crane by Huisman in 2013, has been a testament to the enduring quality and adaptability of Huisman’s technical solutions. In 2020, Huisman successfully upgraded the lifting capacity of the main hoist to 5,000mt," Huisman said.

David Roodenburg, CEO of Huisman, says: "We are honoured to once again collaborate with Heerema on this milestone upgrade for the Aegir vessel. This project reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions to our clients, making their operations more efficient, and strengthening them in their current and future business.”

