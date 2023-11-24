Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BASF Shares Rise on Report ADNOC Exploring Wintershall Dea Deal

Credit: nmann77/AdobeStock
Credit: nmann77/AdobeStock

Shares in chemicals giant BASF rose on Friday after a report that Abu Dhabi National Oil Co (ADNOC) is exploring an acquisition of the German group's energy business, Wintershall Dea. 

BASF stock was up 1.2% at 0855 GMT, with traders pointing to a Bloomberg News report late on Thursday on interest from ADNOC. Germany's benchmark stock index was little changed. 

Any deal could value Wintershall Dea at more than 10 billion euros ($11 billion), Bloomberg reported. UK-listed Harbour Energy Plc is also among suitors evaluating the business, the report added, citing people with knowledge of the matter. 

BASF, which holds a 72.7% stake in Wintershall Dea, declined to comment, as did Wintershall, ADNOC, and Harbour Energy. 

In April, BASF CEO Martin Brudermueller said the group was working to exit the energy business, with a market listing as a preferred option. He said last month various options were on the table to sell it. Wintershall Dea, a joint venture of BASF and Russian billionaire Mikhail Fridman's investment firm LetterOne, has been de-consolidating its Russian activities in the wake of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. 

BASF, which has said that Wintershall Dea's operations in Russia were effectively expropriated, announced last month the legal separation of its Russia-related business would likely be completed by mid-2024. 

BASF added at the time it was entitled to significant German state investment guarantees for the Russian assets. ADNOC has said it is pursuing deal opportunities in renewable energy, gas, petrochemicals, and liquefied natural gas (LNG) as it steps up its global expansion. 

It bought a stake in an Azerbaijani gas field, has put in an offer with BP for a stake in Israeli gas producer NewMed Energy, has opened takeover talks with German plastics maker Covestro and is looking to create a $20 billion chemicals giant with Austria's OMV

($1 = 0.9168 euro) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Gursimran Kaur in Bengaluru, Emma-Victoria Farr and Ludwig Burger in Frankfurt; Editing by Mark Potter)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Middle East Industry News Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

A Larsen & Toubro fabrication yard -©L&T (file image)

Indian Firm Clinches Mega Offshore Order in the Middle...
Martin Copeland - Credit: Serica Energy

Serica Energy CFO Andy Bell to Step Down, Martin Copeland...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Biden's Clean Energy Agenda Faces Mounting Headwinds

Biden's Clean Energy Agenda Fa

Huisman to Upgrade Offshore Mast Crane on Heerema's Aegir Vessel

Huisman to Upgrade Offshore Ma

NEO Energy Taps Apollo for North Sea FPSO Modifications FEED

NEO Energy Taps Apollo for Nor

Finland to Launch Offshore Wind Auction. Eyes Deployment of Up to 500 Turbines

Finland to Launch Offshore Win

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine