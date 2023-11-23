Corvus Energy Names Fredrik Witte as New CEO

Corvus Energy, a Norway-based provider of battery energy storage solutions and fuel cell systems for maritime, offshore and port applications, has appointed Fredrik Witte as the new CEO, starting January 1, 2024. Until Witte starts, CFO Mette Rokne Hanestad will serve as the Interim CEO.

Witte joins from his position as the Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition.

Commenting on the new appointment, Chairman of the Board, Mikael Mäkinen, said: "Corvus Energy is entering an important phase where the company will continue to build on a strong foundation and maintain its position as the market leader in a rapidly growing market. We are therefore very pleased that Fredrik has accepted to become the company’s new CEO. Fredrik brings extensive strategic and financial experience from companies in growth, something the Board believes is an excellent fit to lead Corvus Energy forward.

Witte, 52, lives in Bergen, Norway and, according to Corvus Energy, has extensive international experience in leading growth companies.

For the past eight years, he has been the Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition's operations in Norway, Scotland, and Canada, where he leads 450 employees. Witte has also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Rieber & Søn ASA in Bergen and has experience with Tomra Systems and DNB.

Witte said:"Corvus is a unique global company. It is motivating to become part of a company that plays a key role in making the global maritime industry emission-free. I am therefore humbled to have been given the responsibility of leading the company and building upon a strong market position. First and foremost, I am looking forward to getting to know the business and the employees worldwide, where we together will continue to develop the company," says the incoming CEO of Corvus Energy, Fredrik Witte.



