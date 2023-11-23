Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Corvus Energy Names Fredrik Witte as New CEO

Fredrik Witte will be CEO of Corvus Energy from January 1st 2024 Photo Silje Katrine Robinson
Fredrik Witte will be CEO of Corvus Energy from January 1st 2024 Photo Silje Katrine Robinson

Corvus Energy, a Norway-based provider of battery energy storage solutions and fuel cell systems for maritime, offshore and port applications, has appointed Fredrik Witte as the new CEO, starting January 1, 2024.  Until Witte starts, CFO Mette Rokne Hanestad will serve as the Interim CEO.

Witte joins from his position as the Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition. 

Commenting on the new appointment, Chairman of the Board, Mikael  Mäkinen, said: "Corvus Energy is entering an important phase where the company will continue to build on a strong foundation and maintain its position as  the market leader in a rapidly growing market. We are therefore very pleased that Fredrik has accepted to become the company’s new CEO.  Fredrik brings extensive strategic and financial experience from  companies in growth, something the Board believes is an excellent fit to lead Corvus Energy forward.

Witte, 52, lives in Bergen, Norway and, according to Corvus Energy, has extensive international  experience in leading growth companies. 

For the past eight years, he has been the Managing Director of Cargill Aqua Nutrition's operations in Norway, Scotland, and Canada, where he leads 450 employees. Witte has also served as the Chief Financial Officer for Rieber & Søn ASA in Bergen and has experience with Tomra Systems and DNB. 

Witte said:"Corvus is a unique global company. It is motivating to become part of a company that plays a key role in making the global maritime industry emission-free. I am therefore humbled to have been given the responsibility of leading the company and building upon a strong market position. First and foremost, I am looking forward to getting to know the business and the employees worldwide, where we together will continue to develop the company," says the incoming CEO of Corvus Energy, Fredrik Witte.


People Industry News Activity Europe Batteries People & Companies

Related Offshore News

Credit: Scana

PSW Technology Secures 3-Year Deal with Norwegian Oil Firm...
Credit: Equinor (File image)

Odfjell Drilling's Offshore Rig Secures $138M Contract...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Probe Launched after Valve Block Strikes Worker on OKEA's Brage Platform

Probe Launched after Valve Blo

Carbon Capture and Storage Hopes are Pipe Dreams, for Now - Russell

Carbon Capture and Storage Hop

Havfram Wind and IWS in Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Collab

Havfram Wind and IWS in Offsho

Hapo Acquires 1,200-Ton Cranes from Cadeler's Wind Installation Vessels

Hapo Acquires 1,200-Ton Cranes

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine