Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BMT and Strategic Marine Partner on Crew Vessel Sustainability

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine (left) and Monty Long, Global Business Development Director for defense, maritime and security of BMT (right) at the signing ceremony (Photo: BMT)
Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine (left) and Monty Long, Global Business Development Director for defense, maritime and security of BMT (right) at the signing ceremony (Photo: BMT)

U.K. headquartered naval architecture and marine engineering firm BMT is teaming up with Singapore-based shipbuilder Strategic Marine to drive the offshore wind crew vessel industry toward a more sustainable future.

Under a new Long-Term Agreement (LTA), the partners will introduce emissions-reducing design solutions, specifically focusing on advancing the StratCat range of crew transfer cessel (CTV) designs.

Martin Bissuel, BMT’s head of sales commercial maritime, said, “Our partnership with Strategic Marine brings together extensive expertise into this market, empowering us to innovate and contribute to the ongoing energy transition. This collaboration not only presents an exciting challenge that allows us to accelerate design innovation in the CTV sector but, more importantly, it underscores our industry's commitment to exploring and achieving lower-carbon operations.”

"The new long-term contract and partnership confirms Strategic Marine’s trust in BMT’s naval design and the capability to undertake diverse projects across naval shipbuilding and support programs globally. This evolving project is built on BMT’s proven design capabilities, where our customers' needs and requirements are at the heart of our process."

Chan Eng Yew, CEO of Strategic Marine, said, “Strategic Marine is delighted to a part of this collaborative effort with BMT as we jointly continue to innovate together to bring about industry leading 'vessels of the future' to meet current and anticipated requirements by owners, adhering to our motto that is 'built to work.'

“This collaboration is a testament to both companies' commitment to sustainability, aiming to drive innovation into the offshore wind industry as it moves towards a reduced-carbon future, partnerships like these become crucial for achieving collective goals and adapting to changing conditions in the industry.”

Monty Long, global business development director for defense, maritime and security at BMT, said, “With the offshore wind industry expanding globally, the addition of bespoke, state-of-the-art designed CTVs to Strategic Marine’s growing fleets positions them well to meet the increasing demand for their services. This project once again showcases our evolving design capabilities in the rapidly expanding global offshore wind industry.”

Shipbuilding Offshore Vessels

Related Offshore News

(Image: Baker Marine Solutions)

BMS Unveils Pipe Mill Barge Concept Design

Rem Offshore Nets Multiple Offshore Vessel Deals Worth...

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Brazil Agency to Rule if Petrobras Can Drill Near Amazon Mouth by Early 2024

Brazil Agency to Rule if Petro

BMT and Strategic Marine Partner on Crew Vessel Sustainability

BMT and Strategic Marine Partn

BV Gives Design Approval for Enerocean's W2Power Floating Wind Solution

BV Gives Design Approval for E

PSW Technology Secures 3-Year Deal with Norwegian Oil Firm for Capping Stack Services

PSW Technology Secures 3-Year

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine