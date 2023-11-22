Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

BV Gives Design Approval for Enerocean's W2Power Floating Wind Solution

(Photo: Bureau Veritas)
(Photo: Bureau Veritas)

Certification body Bureau Veritas (BV) presented Enerocean S.L. with the definite issue of its Certificate of Basic Design Approval of the W2Power floating wind solution.

The certification represents the completion of a comprehensive assessment of critical elements of the W2Power design, which is currently at the stage of moving to full-size commercial installations. BV said the design assessment it has now completed on EnerOcean’s W2Power ensures that best practices have been properly implemented. The review includes documents (drawings, analysis and specifications) demonstrating that the design complies with regulations and design codes – with a view to its later construction. Documentation includes the design methodologies and preliminary analyses, illustrating the analytical method to be used in the detailed design phase.

Javier Gonzalez, BV Iberia’s Floating Offshore Renewables Market Leader, and project leader, said, "We have found excellent coordination, proactivity and qualified responses from Enerocean’s staff and engineering team in carrying out this process. They are highly dedicated to this goal and show a mature understanding of our needs for precise and timely responses to our demands for input."

Pedro Mayorga, Enerocean CEO, said, "We are thankful for the demanding and meticulous effort of Bureau Veritas in the certification process. And this is only the start. We are going to get certifications for all our projects, starting with Primavera (Enerocean’s first full-size installation, currently in process for a commercial Port). For the industry, it is key in the next years to secure that both public incentives and commercial investments go to those technologies that have proven their technical performance and that, simultaneously, possess a real ability to successfully address the cost-reduction challenges."

Technology Offshore Energy Engineering Offshore Wind Renewables Floating Wind

Related Offshore News

© twixter / Adobe Stock

Accelerating US CTV Market Development with Hybrid...
Credit. Dancing Man/AdobeStock

Seven Groups Apply for Norway's Offshore Wind Tender

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Brazil Agency to Rule if Petrobras Can Drill Near Amazon Mouth by Early 2024

Brazil Agency to Rule if Petro

BMT and Strategic Marine Partner on Crew Vessel Sustainability

BMT and Strategic Marine Partn

BV Gives Design Approval for Enerocean's W2Power Floating Wind Solution

BV Gives Design Approval for E

PSW Technology Secures 3-Year Deal with Norwegian Oil Firm for Capping Stack Services

PSW Technology Secures 3-Year

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine