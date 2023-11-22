Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Full Output Returns to Affected LNG Train at Chevron's Gorgon Facility in Australia

Gorgon LNG loading jetty and vessels - Credit: Chevron Australia (File image)
Full production has returned to a liquefied natural gas (LNG) train at Chevron's Gorgon facility in Western Australia, a company spokesperson said on Wednesday.

On Oct. 31, an "electrical incident" at a substation providing power supply to the facility had curtailed the output of one of the three LNG production trains at Gorgon to 80% of capacity.

Production at Train 3 had resumed "over the past few days," said the Chevron spokesperson. The output reduction at the train however did not affect domestic gas and the other two LNG production trains at Gorgon.  

Gorgon exports LNG to customers across Asia and produces domestic gas for the Western Australian market. It has three LNG trains, or production units, with a total capacity of 15.6 million metric tons per year.

It also has a domestic gas plant with the capacity to supply 300 terajoules of gas per day to Western Australia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Rashmi Aich)

Energy LNG Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Gas.

