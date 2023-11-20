Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline Leaking Oil in the Gulf of Mexico

(Photo: Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC)
(Photo: Main Pass Oil Gathering Company, LLC)

The U.S. Coast Guard on Monday said it was still looking for the source of a leak from an underwater pipeline off the Louisiana coast in the Gulf of Mexico that it estimated had released more than a million gallons of crude oil.

The 67-mile long pipeline was closed by Main Pass Oil Gathering Co (MPOG) on Thursday morning, after crude oil was spotted around 19 miles offshore of the Mississippi River Delta, near Plaquemines Parish, southeast of New Orleans.

"Overflight teams observed visible oil Friday moving southwest away from the Louisiana shore," the Coast Guard said, as oil recovery efforts continued and underwater devices surveyed the pipeline to find the leak's source.

While the exact volume of discharged oil was not known, the Coast Guard, which was leading the clean-up, said initial engineering calculations placed the volume of the leak at 1.1 million gallons, or 26,190 barrels.

It added that there were no reported injuries or shoreline impacts so far, and the cause of the leak was under investigation.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Friday that the Coast Guard had activated the National Response Team, comprising 15 federal entities responsible for coordinating the response to oil pollution incidents.

Third Coast Infrastructure, which owns MPOG, declined to comment on Friday and referred questions to the Coast Guard.


(Reuters - Reporting by Deep Vakil and Sherin Elizabeth Varghese; Editing by Bill Berkrot)

Offshore Pipelines Oil North America

Related Offshore News

Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

U.S. Coast Guard Responds to Gulf of Mexico Oil Spill
(Photo: Applied Satellite Technology)

AST Delivers Remote Performance Monitoring for ScanTech

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

First Turbine Installed at South Fork Wind Off New York

First Turbine Installed at Sou

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline Leaking Oil in the Gulf of Mexico

1 Million+ Gallons: Pipeline L

Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandinavia Inks Long-Term Deal with DUC for Offshore Facility Services

Denmark: IKM Ocean Team Scandi

Eni Suspends World Bank Arbitration in Nigeria Offshore Oilfield Dispute - Sources

Eni Suspends World Bank Arbitr

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine