Uzmar Begins Building New Offshore Tug for Buksér og Berging

Turkish shipbuilder Uzmar Shipyards in October cut first steel for a new offshore support vessel for Norway's Buksér og Berging, Norway.

The Robert Allan Ltd. (RAL) designed RAmpage 4100BB-H is designed to satisfy the general demands of the offshore industry and to be built for inshore and offshore worldwide operation. The vessel will be intended to carry out towing, anchor handling, and limited deck cargo transfer.

During the design, serious attention was given to minimize hull resistance and fuel consumption at cruising speed, RAL said.The hybrid type propulsion system includes effective power management which allows significant operation of the vessel on electrical propulsion motors without engaging main engines. All engines will comply with IMO Tier III and will be based on the best available technology for the low emissions and fuel consumption.

The offshore vessel has a unique towing system arrangement with one double drum side-to-side AHT winch capable to work astern and ahead using a compact tunnel designed for the towing line. Operations astern can be carried out with two towing lines simultaneously by utilizing two independent winch drums, two shark jaw and pin units and double drum stern roller.

Main particulars

Length, molded: 41.2 m

Beam, molded: 14.5 m

Depth, least molded: 6.6 m

Maximum draft (navigational): 6.6 m

Gross Tonnage: 1099

Estimated performance

Bollard pull: 125 t

Free running maximum speed, ahead: 15 knots