Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK's Octopus Energy Launches $3.7B Offshore Wind Fund with Tokyo Gas

Credit:Thomas/AdobeStock
Credit:Thomas/AdobeStock

Britain's Octopus Energy said on Friday that its renewables investing arm had launched a dedicated fund with Japan's Tokyo Gas to invest 3 billion pounds ($3.7 billion) in offshore wind projects by 2030.

The Octopus Energy Offshore Wind fund, set up with a 190 million pound cornerstone investment from Tokyo Gas, will invest in offshore wind farms as well as companies creating new offshore wind capacity, with a focus on Europe, Octopus said. 

The fund will look at both traditional offshore wind turbines and floating turbines. "The potential to make a positive impact, boost energy security, and reduce fossil fuels dependence is massive with offshore wind," said Octopus Energy Generation Chief Executive Zoisa North-Bond

Octopus Energy Generation has said it plans to invest $20 billion in offshore wind by 2030, with an aim to boost energy security and reduce dependence on fossil fuels.


($1 = 0.8052 pounds)

(Reuters - Reporting by Sachin Ravikumar/Editing by Mark Potter)

Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Asia

Related Offshore News

Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Ørsted Exits Norwegian Offshore Wind Partnership
Credit: pauws99/AdobeStock

Norway's Statkraft May Return to British Offshore Wind

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Australia's Karoon Energy to Buy Stakes in U.S. Offshore Fields for $720M

Australia's Karoon Energy to B

PRIO Concludes Sale of Interest in Manati Field Offshore Brazil

PRIO Concludes Sale of Interes

UK's Octopus Energy Launches $3.7B Offshore Wind Fund with Tokyo Gas

UK's Octopus Energy Launches $

VARD and Windward Select Brunvoll Propulsion for New Series of CSOVs

VARD and Windward Select Brunv

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine