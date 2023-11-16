Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Vitol Hires Ship to Load Venezuela Crude for China after U.S. Lifts Sanctions

Credit: nelasova/AdobeStock
Credit: nelasova/AdobeStock

Vitol, the world's largest independent oil trader, has provisionally chartered a supertanker to load oil from Venezuela for China, according to two shipbrokers and data from shiptracking firms Kpler and Vortexa.

The Very Large Crude Carrier Gustavia S., chartered for $11 million, is scheduled to load its cargo between Nov. 27 and Dec. 2, according to the sources.

The company declined to comment on the issue.

Vitol is among major European trading houses seeking to resume trade in Venezuelan oil after Washington in mid-October issued a general licence lifting, through April, sanctions on the country's oil production and exports.

The U.S. has said it wants to see progress towards a transparent presidential election in Venezuela as well as a release of political prisoners by Nov. 30 or it could reimpose the sanctions.

(Reuters - Reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore and Arathy Somasekhar in Houston; writing by Florence Tan; editing by Jason Neely)

Vessels Activity Production South America Oil Tankers

Related Offshore News

Liza Unity FPSO offshore Guyana - Credit: SBM Offshore

BB Energy, JE Energy Win Tender to Market Guyana's Share...
Center, left to right: Ben Ford, ABS Director, Business Development, and Ankit Garg, President Projects, SPE, hold the ABS AIP certificate. (Photo: ABS)

ABS Approves New FPSO Newbuild Hull Design Concept

Sponsored

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolution in multiphase detection, measurement, and control.

Webinar - Groundbreaking patents lead to an evolut

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

Ghana Plans More Flexible Oil Royalties Regime to Spur Investment

Ghana Plans More Flexible Oil

AST Delivers Remote Performance Monitoring for ScanTech

AST Delivers Remote Performanc

Final Turbines Installed at German Baltic Sea Wind Farm During Stormy Weather

Final Turbines Installed at Ge

Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies Pen Deal for Crude Oil Offtake from Blue Marlin Offshore Port

Energy Transfer, TotalEnergies

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine