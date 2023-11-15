DOF Group Secures Skandi Acergy Charter, Adds Maersk Installer to Fleet

Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF Group has secured a long-term charter for one of its construction vessels and has agreed to add another construction vessel to its fleet via a two-year charter.

First, DOF said that it had secured a charter contract with Subsea 7 for the Skandi Acergy offshore vessel.

The charter adds a minimum of 18 months of firm backlog, at a value in the range of $85 million to $105 million, to DOF. The contract is expected to start in the first quarter of 2025, after the vessel's current commitments.

Skandi Acergy is a 2008-built large construction vessel equipped with a 400-ton crane and 2000m2 deck and has installed two ROV systems that DOF will operate under the contract.

DOF Group also said it had agreed with Maersk Supply Service to charter MSS' Maersk Installer vessel on a 2-year firm time charter, with extension options. The vessel is expected to join DOF's fleet at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

Maersk Installer is a large construction vessel, delivered in 2017 and, according to DOF, is amongst the newest and most modern subsea vessels on the market.

It is equipped with a 400-ton AHC crane and a 100-ton AHC crane to give maximum flexibility for utilizing the large, 1850 m2 deck.

"With DP3, SPS, and designed for maximum efficiency, reliability, and redundancy DOF views the vessel as a perfect fit into the DOF Group Fleet and looks forward to offering the vessel to clients worldwide," DOF said.