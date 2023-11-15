Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Petronas Launches Offshore Seismic Survey to Explore Langkasuka Basin

Credit: Petronas
Credit: Petronas

Malaysia's Petronas said Wednesday it had undertaken a new offshore multi-client 2D seismic survey in the northern area of the Straits of Melaka (Straits of Malacca) to explore and map the hydrocarbon potential in the open blocks of PM320 and PM321 of the Langkasuka Basin. 

The survey will increase the availability of a larger pool seismic data,  leading to a higher probability of discovering hydrocarbon potential which, in turn, is expected to attract prospective investors in future bid rounds, Petronas said.

"This ongoing seismic survey was initiated in October 2023 and is set to  conclude in late December this year. It covers an area of over 38,000 square kilometres with the aim of acquiring approximately 8,000  kilometres of new 2D seismic data. It is designed to provide superior  quality seismic data for prospecting the pre-Tertiary targets, Petronas added.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management (MPM), Mohamed Firouz Asnan said, “PETRONAS continues to invest in data enrichment for Malaysian basins, like the emerging Langkasuka Basin. Initiatives such  as this multi-client seismic survey is expected to attract exploration  interests to support the country’s production growth strategy.” 

Azmir Zamri, Senior General Manager of Resource Exploration MPM, added “Our recent study of the Langkasuka Basin indicates hydrocarbon potential in the untested deeper pre-Tertiary formation, which prompted for this seismic survey to be conducted. The first exploration probe is expected  in the next three years to test this exciting new geological play.”

Petronas, through MPM, is the custodian of the petroleum resources in Malaysia.  With this mandate, MPM manages petroleum arrangements and provides stewardship on upstream exploration and production activities in Malaysia.


Geoscience Industry News Activity Asia Seismic

Related Offshore News

Credit: Framo

Framo to Supply Suction Bucket Pumping Systems for Taiwan...
Arctic LNG 2 Illustration - Credit: Saipem (File image)

Japan Says to Ensure U.S. Sanctions on Russia LNG Project...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Floating Wind Faces Mooring System Supply Chain Bottlenecks

Floating Wind Faces Mooring Sy

Current News

EU Targets Upstream Methane Emissions from Imports

EU Targets Upstream Methane Em

Seven Groups Apply for Norway's Offshore Wind Tender

Seven Groups Apply for Norway'

TotalEnergies CEO Says Gas Market Volatility to Remain Until New Supply Arrives

TotalEnergies CEO Says Gas Mar

Alliance Forged to Build Offshore Converter Platforms in Warnemünde, Germany

Alliance Forged to Build Offsh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine