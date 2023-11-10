Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Dolphin Drilling Obtains Early Approval for Paul B. Loyd, Jr. Rig Safety Case

Illustration only - Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock
Illustration only - Credit: Bomboman/AdobeStock

Oslo-listed offshore drilling firm Dolphin Drilling on Friday announced the Safety Case acceptance from the UK Offshore Major Accident Regulator  (OMAR) for the semi-submersible drilling rig Paul B. Loyd, Jr., being acquired from Transocean.

As previously reported, Dolphin Drilling said in June it had reached a deal to acquire two semi-submersible drilling rigs, the Paul B. Loyd Jr. and the Transocean Leader from Transocean, for a total of $61.5 million (plus an additional $3 million). 

The agreement was conditioned upon acceptance of a material change of the 1990-built Paul B. Loyd, Jr. rig UK HSE safety case to Dolphin Drilling as duty holder, which was expected by December 31, 2023, and now obtained ahead of schedule.

"We are excited about the rapid UK Competent Authority response to our material change submission following an efficient application process in close cooperation with Transocean for the Paul B. Loyd, Jr., where  Dolphin Drilling systems are accepted in accordance with Safety Case regulations. We hold a rich history as a drilling pioneer in the North  Sea with a long track record in the UK, where we now aim to build the position as the leading drilling contractor," says Bjørnar Iversen, CEO  of Dolphin Drilling.

“This transaction signifies an important stride for Dolphin Drilling as we  showcase our operational platform's capacity to incorporate additional  assets and generate immediate, robust cash flows for our shareholders.  We see strong interest for our offshore floater rigs in the UK sector,  providing safe and efficient drilling operations for our clients,"Iversen concludes.

Following the closing of the rig acquisition, the Paul B. Loyd, Jr. will be under contract with Harbour Energy in the UK at a $175,000 day rate, with the firm period expected to last until September 2027, with another 5 x 1 year option periods thereafter.

Following the completion of the transaction, Dolphin Drilling's fleet will consist of five moored semi-submersible drilling rigs: Blackford Dolphin, Borgland Dolphin, Bideford Dolphin, and Paul B. Loyd Jr., Transocean Leader. The Transocean Leader will be renamed the Dolphin Leader.


Drilling Activity Drilling Rigs

Related Offshore News

L - Bjornar Iversen, R- Jon Oliver Bryce / Credit: Dolphin Drilling

Dolphin Drilling Names Ex-Awilco Drilling CEO as Chief...
The well was drilled from the Oseberg C platform. Photo: Øivind Hagen/Equinor

Equinor Discovers Oil and Gas in North Sea Offshore Norway

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Reach Subsea Partners with Agalas for New IMR/Survey Vessel

Reach Subsea Partners with Aga

BB Energy, JE Energy Win Tender to Market Guyana's Share of Oil

BB Energy, JE Energy Win Tende

Norway's Statkraft May Return to British Offshore Wind

Norway's Statkraft May Return

Lamprell Delivers Newbuild Jack-up Rig 'Kingdom 1' to IMI

Lamprell Delivers Newbuild Jac

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine