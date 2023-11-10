Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ahead of Schedule: ExxonMobil Guyana Takes Ownership of FPSO Liza Unity from SBM Offshore

Liza Unity - Credit; SBM Offshore
Liza Unity - Credit; SBM Offshore

Dutch FPSO leasing firm SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, have completed the transaction related to the purchase of FPSO Liza Unity, a few months ahead of the end of the maximum lease term, in February 2024. 

The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033. The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of c. US$1.26 billion. 

SBM Offshore said it would use the net cash proceeds primarily for the full repayment of the US$1.14 billion project financing and as such will decrease SBM Offshore’s net debt position. 

The FPSO Liza Unity has been on hire since February 2022 and since 2023 was operated through the integrated operations and maintenance model combining SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil’s expertise and experience.

The Liza Unity FPSO, spread moored in Guyana's Stabroek block at a water depth of about 1,600 meters, is designed to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day. 

Energy Industry News Activity FPSO South America Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Liza Unity - Credit: SBM Offshore

SBM Offshore Upgrades Annual Revenue, Profit Outlook after...
Center, left to right: Ben Ford, ABS Director, Business Development, and Ankit Garg, President Projects, SPE, hold the ABS AIP certificate. (Photo: ABS)

ABS Approves New FPSO Newbuild Hull Design Concept

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Brazil's Petrobras Lifts 2023 Forecast for Oil and Gas Output

Brazil's Petrobras Lifts 2023

Deep Wind Offshore Partners with Hy2gen to Produce Hydrogen from Offshore Wind

Deep Wind Offshore Partners wi

Ahead of Schedule: ExxonMobil Guyana Takes Ownership of FPSO Liza Unity from SBM Offshore

Ahead of Schedule: ExxonMobil

Petronas to Drill Two More Wells in Suriname

Petronas to Drill Two More Wel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine