Ahead of Schedule: ExxonMobil Guyana Takes Ownership of FPSO Liza Unity from SBM Offshore

Dutch FPSO leasing firm SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil Guyana Limited, an affiliate of ExxonMobil, have completed the transaction related to the purchase of FPSO Liza Unity, a few months ahead of the end of the maximum lease term, in February 2024.

The purchase allows ExxonMobil Guyana to assume ownership of the unit while SBM Offshore will continue to operate and maintain the FPSO up to 2033. The transaction comprises a total cash consideration of c. US$1.26 billion.

SBM Offshore said it would use the net cash proceeds primarily for the full repayment of the US$1.14 billion project financing and as such will decrease SBM Offshore’s net debt position.

The FPSO Liza Unity has been on hire since February 2022 and since 2023 was operated through the integrated operations and maintenance model combining SBM Offshore and ExxonMobil’s expertise and experience.

The Liza Unity FPSO, spread moored in Guyana's Stabroek block at a water depth of about 1,600 meters, is designed to produce approximately 220,000 barrels of oil per day, with an associated gas treatment capacity of 400 million cubic feet per day and a water injection capacity of 250,000 barrels per day.