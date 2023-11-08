Advanced Watertek Puts Focus on Offshore Sustainability at OJME Conference

Advanced Watertek, a provider of water treatment solutions, has recently delivered a presentation that emphasized the alignment of offshore operations with Global Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) requirements.

The presentation, led by Deepak Machado, Senior Sales Specialist at Advanced Watertek, took place at the prestigious Offshore Jackup Middle East (OJME) conference held at the Hilton Palm Jumeirah in Dubai.

Machado underscored the necessity of providing robust health facilities on offshore platforms, the role of high-quality equipment in producing clean and safe water, and the importance of adopting environmentally friendly technologies.

He also highlighted waste evaluation before disposal as a critical aspect of responsible offshore operations. A key focal point of his presentation was the importance of conveying these sustainability goals across all levels of the organization to achieve alignment with SDGs and ESG requirements.

Melvin Eldin, Head of Offshore at Advanced Watertek said, “At Advanced Watertek we are committed to environmental stewardship and social responsibility. We are happy that we can play a role in mitigating the environmental impact of offshore operations, an industry we work so closely with.”

Advanced Watertek provides of water and wastewater treatment solutions across the Middle East. The company specializes in design, manufacture, and commissioning of systems for the oil & gas, marine, infrastructure, hospitality, F&B and mining industries, among others.