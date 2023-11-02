Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Cenovus Energy's Quarterly Profit Rises as Production Climbs

Credit: Dolores Harvey - stock.adobe.com
Credit: Dolores Harvey - stock.adobe.com

Canadian oil and gas firm Cenovus Energy's CVE.TO quarterly profit rose on Thursday, helped by strong demand for crude oil amid tight supplies and higher production.

Supply cuts from OPEC+ countries led by Saudi Arabia and Russia kept the crude oil market tight. That provided a boost to U.S. oil prices, which climbed 9.4% on an average, sequentially during the quarter.

Cenovus said its quarterly upstream production climbed to 797,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) from 777,900 boepd a year earlier, as it restarted production that had been offline due to Alberta wildfires and planned maintenance activity.

The Canadian energy firm reported a downstream throughput of 664,300 barrels per day (bpd), compared with 533,500 bpd a year earlier.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company reported net income of C$1.86 billion ($1.35 billion), or 97 Canadian cents per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$1.61 billion, or 81 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.3819 Canadian dollars)


(Reuters - Reporting by Sourasis Bose in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

Finance Industry News Activity Production North America

Related Offshore News

Credit Wintershall Dea/Thor Oliversen

Wintershall Dea Q3 Net Profit Drops 86% on Weak Oil, Gas...
Illustration only - Chevron's Wheatstone platform in Australia - Credit: Chevron Australia

Chevron's Third-quarter Profit Slumps Despite Higher Oil...

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Suriname State-oil firm Says Petronas Exploration Well Shows Promise

Suriname State-oil firm Says P

Floating LIDAR Facilitates KREDO Offshore Wind Farm

Floating LIDAR Facilitates KRE

Hiring Event in Norfolk for NOAA Research Ship Jobs

Hiring Event in Norfolk for NO

US Postpones Gulf of Mexico Oil and Gas Auction Due to Litigation

US Postpones Gulf of Mexico Oi

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine