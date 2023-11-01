Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

First Steel Cut for Bernhard Schulte Offshore's New CSOV

Credit: Ulstein
Credit: Ulstein

The steel-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the first of two TWIN X-STERN CSOV vessels for Bernhard Schulte Offshore in CRIST, Poland.

The vessel's hull will take shape in Gdynia before being transported to Ulstein Verft for further outfitting, testing, and completion.

The CSOVs will have a centrally located motion-compensated gangway for walk-to-work operations, a lift tower for the transfer of personnel and cargo, and the capacity to accommodate 132 people on board.Credit: Ulstein

The vessels, being built to support offshore wind operations, have been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, and feature the new TWIN X-STERN solution, with main propellers fore and aft, which is, according to Ulstein, ideal for DP operations.

Matthias Müller, the Managing Director at Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore, said: “We are very happy to be back at the shipyard and to kick off the production of the first CSOV as part of our newbuilding contract with Ulstein Verft.”


Shipbuilding Vessels Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Credit:Dragon Claws/AdobeStock

BP Low Carbon Boss Calls U.S. Offshore Wind Industry...
Credit: F&G

F&G and OIM Wind Introduce WTIV Designed for Next-gen...

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Australia Court Halts Santos' Pipeline Works on $3.6B Barossa Gas Project

Australia Court Halts Santos'

Shell Reports $6.2B Third-quarter Profit, Boosts Buybacks

Shell Reports $6.2B Third-quar

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for Six Offshore Drilling Rigs

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for

First Steel Cut for Bernhard Schulte Offshore's New CSOV

First Steel Cut for Bernhard

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine