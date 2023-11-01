First Steel Cut for Bernhard Schulte Offshore's New CSOV

The steel-cutting ceremony was held Tuesday for the first of two TWIN X-STERN CSOV vessels for Bernhard Schulte Offshore in CRIST, Poland.

The vessel's hull will take shape in Gdynia before being transported to Ulstein Verft for further outfitting, testing, and completion.

The CSOVs will have a centrally located motion-compensated gangway for walk-to-work operations, a lift tower for the transfer of personnel and cargo, and the capacity to accommodate 132 people on board. Credit: Ulstein The vessels, being built to support offshore wind operations, have been designed by Ulstein Design & Solutions AS, and feature the new TWIN X-STERN solution, with main propellers fore and aft, which is, according to Ulstein, ideal for DP operations. Matthias Müller, the Managing Director at Germany-based Bernhard Schulte Offshore, said: "We are very happy to be back at the shipyard and to kick off the production of the first CSOV as part of our newbuilding contract with Ulstein Verft."