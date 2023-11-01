Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

U.S. Approves Construction of 2.6 GW Offshore Wind Project

Credit: BOEM
Credit: BOEM

The U.S. Department of Interior on Tuesday approved the construction and operations plan for the 2.6 GW Coastal Virginia Offshore Wind project, located approximately 23.5 nautical miles off Virginia Beach, VA.

This is the fifth approval of a commercial-scale offshore wind energy project in the United States.

Located approximately 23.5 nautical miles offshore Virginia Beach, the CVOW commercial project is the largest yet.

According to the Department of Interior, the project is expected to provide about 900 jobs each year during the construction phase and support an estimated 1,100 annual jobs during the operations phase," generating vital economic development for Virginia’s Hampton Roads area and supporting investments in the Virginia coastal region as a hub for offshore wind development and support."

Dominion Energy said Tuesday the project was on-time and on budget with onshore construction starting later this year. 

"The 2.6-gigawatt CVOW project will generate enough clean, renewable energy to power up to 660,000 homes once fully constructed in late 2026 and satisfy the mandates the 2020 Virginia Clean Economy Act. CVOW is expected to generate fuel savings of $3 billion for customers during the project's first 10 years of operation," Dominion Energy said.

Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Offshore Wind Activity North America

Related Offshore News

Credit:Dragon Claws/AdobeStock

BP Low Carbon Boss Calls U.S. Offshore Wind Industry...
Nysted wind farm - Credit: Plenz - Own work - CC BY 3.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Europe's Offshore Wind Power Goal Hits New Snag: Security

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Australia Court Halts Santos' Pipeline Works on $3.6B Barossa Gas Project

Australia Court Halts Santos'

Shell Reports $6.2B Third-quarter Profit, Boosts Buybacks

Shell Reports $6.2B Third-quar

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for Six Offshore Drilling Rigs

Noble Corp. Wins Contracts for

First Steel Cut for Bernhard Schulte Offshore's New CSOV

First Steel Cut for Bernhard

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine