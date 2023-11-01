Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Terje Askvig Joins Prosafe as New CEO

Prosafe, an offshore accommodation rig provider, has welcomed Terje Askvig as its new CEO.

"Terje brings extensive experience from shipping, oil service and private equity and has among others experience from Eitzen Chemical, Fred Olsen & Co and Triton Partners. His experience and track record fit well with Prosafe’s strategic agenda in a clearly improving market for high-end offshore accommodation. We look forward to working closely with Terje, aiming to propel the company's growth and ensure that we deliver safe and efficient operations," Prosafe said.

During his period as a partner with Triton Partners, he was Chairman/Board member of DeepOcean, Chairman and “deal Captain” of Nordic Tankers and Herning Shipping (Denmark), as well as holding directorships on various other Triton-related companies. In addition to his board positions at Triton Partners, he has also served or is serving on the board of OSM Thome Group and Avarn Security Group, as well as chairing the nomination committee of Höegh Autoliners.

Prosafe first announced the appointment of Askvig back in July, when it said he would join the company on November 1.

