M3 Marine (Offshore Brokers) UK Ltd Appoints Robert Day as Managing Director

M3 Marine (Offshore Brokers) UK Ltd (M3OBUK) – a newly established London-based broking company focusing on the offshore and renewables sectors, announced on Tuesday the appointment of Robert Day as its Managing Director.

Day brings with him almost a decade of experience, having previously held the role of Associate Director and Head of Offshore at VesselsValue, where he ran the offshore desk which specialized in valuations, broking, market analysis, and business development with a focus on offshore support vessels, construction vessels, and rigs.

A subsidiary of Singapore-based M3 Marine Group Pte Ltd, M3OBUK will expand its offshore and renewables broking services out of Singapore across the Western Hemisphere.

Speaking of his new appointment, Robert Day. said: “With such strong recent growth and sizable investment into the energy sector, now is the perfect time to be a part of the M3 Group’s UK expansion. Building on the expertise that has seen M3OB Singapore become the leading offshore broker in Asia - M3OBUK will focus exclusively on the offshore sector, offering a key strategic advantage. By focusing on what we know, and what we do well, M3OBUK will play to its strengths to offer clients a level of intel and service that far exceeds a simple transactional broking experience.”

Mike Meade, M3 Marine Group CEO and M3OBUK Executive Director adds: "M3 Marine Group is gaining a rare industry expert to drive its growth out of Singapore onto a global platform. As the first key hire for the newly launched London-based M3OBUK, Robert brings with him an impressive breadth of knowledge across the offshore landscape as well as a fresh perspective on the market. Robert has a strong worldwide network and exceptional depth of expertise, which we are confident will add immense value for our customers.”