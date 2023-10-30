Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Australia LNG Workers Vote in Support for Chevron Deal

© Trung Nguyen / Adobe Stock

An Australian union alliance's members voted in support to endorse deals on pay and conditions at Chevron's two liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities in Australia, the union said on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the union called off strikes originally planned at the U.S. energy major's Gorgon and Wheatstone projects in Western Australia, which supply around 6% of the world's LNG.

The breakthrough followed days of talks mediated by Australia's industrial arbitrator, the Fair Work Commission, to try and revive an in-principle deal reached in September that ended weeks of strikes.


(Reuters - Reporting by Urvi Dugar; Editing by Chris Reese)

