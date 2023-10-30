Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Secures ABS AiP for Next-Gen FPSO Hull Design

Shapoorji Pallonji Energy Pvt Ltd (SP Energy) said Monday it had obtained a Class Approval-in-Principle for the Concept and Design Basis of its FPSO Newbuild Hull from the American Bureau of Shipping (ABS).

SP Energy has been working on the concept design of ‘STERLING STREAMLINE’, described as a new generation of its standardized newbuild hull concept design for large FPSOs, since July this year.

According to SP Energy, the new FPSO hull will be designed for a circa 33-year lifespan with a topside capacity of up to 65,000 MT of wet weight. It will house integrated accommodation for a minimum of 200 personnel. The FPSO will be planned for various mooring configuration flexibilities. It will feature a nominal 60 risers and umbilical slots riser balcony, with an oil processing capacity of up to 250,000 barrels per day and a storage capacity of a minimum of 2.2 million barrels of crude oil.

Ravi Shankar Srinivasan, CEO, SP Energy, said that the standardized hull design facilitates early production with smart plug-and-play topside configuration to suit varied field requirements.

"It is best suited for deepwater projects catering to geographies such as Brazil, Guyana, Suriname, and West Africa," he said.

Miguel Hernandez, ABS Senior Vice President, Global Offshore, said:ABS is proud to support SP Energy through the development of its FPSO Newbuild Hull design. With increasing demand for large FPSOs, constraints in the supply chain, and sustainability considerations becoming increasingly important for offshore field developments, the STERLING STREAMLINE offers a promising solution to help meet market needs."

SP Energyy said its design team would be engaging with various construction shipyards in the Far East and the Middle East to ensure that the design caters for maximum flexibility and ease of build.

"With the Concept Design AIP for the Newbuild FPSO Hull in-hand, SP Energy is forging ahead to further develop design details for a FEED-ready Newbuild FPSO Hull design, expected to be completed by Q1 2024," SP Energy said.