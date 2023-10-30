Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Egypt's Gas Imports Drop to Zero from 800 mcfd - Cabinet

Tamar Platform - Credit III Production media via Delek Group (File Image)
Tamar Platform - Credit III Production media via Delek Group (File Image)

Egypt's natural gas imports fell to zero from 800 million cubic feet (mcf) per day, leading to more power cuts, the Egyptian cabinet said in a statement.

The Egyptian government has increased the duration of electricity cuts as a result of a rise in consumption amid rising temperatures that coincided with the falling gas imports, a cabinet spokesman said on Sunday.

Power generated from renewable energy has also declined, he added.

Earlier this month, Chevron shut down the Israeli Tamar gas field amid the Israel-Hamas conflict and suspended exports through the subsea EMG pipeline running from Ashkelon in southern Israel to Egypt.

Egypt relies on Israeli gas imports to meet some of its domestic demand, as well as for re-exports.

Egypt, where there is growing demand for gas from the population of 105 million, has also seen its own gas production decline to a three-year low this year. The country has grappled with power shortages in the summer as heatwaves have driven up demand for cooling.


(Reuters - Reporting by Momen Saeed Atallah and Sarah El Safty; Editing by Alexander Smith and Hugh Lawson)

Energy Middle East Industry News Activity Gas Africa Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

Aramco's Chief Executive Amin Nasser - Credit: Aramco

Aramco CEO Sees Significant Oil Demand Growth
Credit: BlueMistFilmStudios/AdobeStock

Ghana Looks to Market More Oil and Gas Blocks

Sponsored

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Exclusive White Paper: Emulsion in the field

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Wintershall Dea Extends Viking Princess Vessel Contract

Wintershall Dea Extends Viking

Havila Shipping Sells Three Offshore Vessels to Repay Debt

Havila Shipping Sells Three Of

Eni Partners with SLB to Measure, Combat Methane Emissions

Eni Partners with SLB to Measu

F&G and OIM Wind Introduce WTIV Designed for Next-gen Offshore Wind Turbines

F&G and OIM Wind Introduce WTI

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine