Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ADNOC, AIQ, and SLB Launch AI Solution for Field Development, Reservoir Analysis

Credit: JT Jeeraphun/AdobeStock
Credit: JT Jeeraphun/AdobeStock

ADNOC, AIQ, and SLB said Wednesday they had launched a new AI-driven solution for reservoir analysis and field development, enabling the acceleration of the digital transformation of the energy sector. 

According to the trio, the Advanced Reservoir (AR) 360 solution drives optimization within upstream exploration and operations, enabling greater efficiency and reducing operational energy use and emissions. 

"AR360 is a reservoir visualization and performance application that incorporates all subsurface data into a single integrated system, using AI and automation to optimize the field development plan (FDP). Through its optimization of the FDP, AR360 can unlock more energy with lower emissions by having the right balance between drilling new wells, boosting the performance of existing wells and optimizing injection and production parameters," the company said in a press release.

"The technology has been developed through deployment in a series of ADNOC’s upstream operations. When performing complete reservoir model reviews AR360 boosted engineers' productivity by 75%, while ensuring model quality and predictability. The application has led to improved well performance and extended the lifetime of wells. Additionaly, it has improved reservoir understanding, boosted production forecast guidance, and optimized drilling expenses," the companies said.

According to ADNOC, SLB, and AIQ, one of the most exciting benefits of the tool is the optimization of the infill drilling program, which can reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from drilling and flaring operations before wells go into production. The companies are working towards commercializing the solution for the market in the near future.

 

Technology Products Geoscience Activity

Related Offshore News

Kristian Johansen, CEO at TGS - Credit: TGS

TGS Wins Gulf of Mexico OBN Survey Deal
Credit: PGS (File image)

TGS and PGS Boards Approve Merger Deal

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance afte

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk Assessment Due to Pipeline Rupture

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net Income, Down from Year-ago, Up 15% from Q2

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine