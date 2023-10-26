ADNOC, AIQ, and SLB Launch AI Solution for Field Development, Reservoir Analysis

ADNOC, AIQ, and SLB said Wednesday they had launched a new AI-driven solution for reservoir analysis and field development, enabling the acceleration of the digital transformation of the energy sector.

According to the trio, the Advanced Reservoir (AR) 360 solution drives optimization within upstream exploration and operations, enabling greater efficiency and reducing operational energy use and emissions.

"AR360 is a reservoir visualization and performance application that incorporates all subsurface data into a single integrated system, using AI and automation to optimize the field development plan (FDP). Through its optimization of the FDP, AR360 can unlock more energy with lower emissions by having the right balance between drilling new wells, boosting the performance of existing wells and optimizing injection and production parameters," the company said in a press release.

"The technology has been developed through deployment in a series of ADNOC’s upstream operations. When performing complete reservoir model reviews AR360 boosted engineers' productivity by 75%, while ensuring model quality and predictability. The application has led to improved well performance and extended the lifetime of wells. Additionaly, it has improved reservoir understanding, boosted production forecast guidance, and optimized drilling expenses," the companies said.

According to ADNOC, SLB, and AIQ, one of the most exciting benefits of the tool is the optimization of the infill drilling program, which can reduce Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions from drilling and flaring operations before wells go into production. The companies are working towards commercializing the solution for the market in the near future.