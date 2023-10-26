Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Energinet Taps Semco Maritime for Long-Term Collaboration in Green Transition

Credit: Semco Maritime
Danish national transmission system operator for electricity and natural gas Energinet has awarded energy industry services firm Semco Maritime an 8-year framework agreement for the provisioning of technical consultants within design, supervision, testing, commissioning, and maintenance of onshore and offshore technical facilities.

The collaboration starts in October 2023.

"We are committed to our strategy of expanding our expertise in Semco Maritime's core business area, specifically in EPC projects related to the green transition. With this new contract, we aim to consistently deliver high-quality engineering services, valuable resources, and innovative solutions within this area. We look forward to a fruitful and successful engagement with Energinet in the years ahead – supporting the green energy Infrastructure project ahead," says Anders Benfeldt, Senior Vice President, Oil & Gas, Semco Maritime


