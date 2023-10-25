Saipem Taps Rosetti Marino for EPC Project Offshore Libya

Italian engineering and construction firm Rosetti Marino said Tuesday it had won a contract with the Italian energy industry services firm Saipem for offshore EPC activities in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya worth over 300 million euros.

Saipem awarded the project to Rosetti Marino under an Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) contract for the construction of a Gas Recovery Module (GRM) of approximately 5,000 tonnes to be installed on the DP4 offshore structure off the coast of Libya.

The project’s end user is Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libya Branch, a consortium consisting of the National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa.

The scope of work of the project awarded to Rosetti Marino includes engineering, material procurement, construction, and load-out (EPC) works for the delivery of the GRM, as well as activities to modify the DP4 platform so that it can receive gas from the GRM and the refurbishment of the platform's accommodation module.

The activities will start immediately and are expected to be completed in early 2026.