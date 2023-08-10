Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Saipem Secures $1 Billion Contract for Bouri Gas Utilisation Project Offshore Libya

August 10, 2023

Credit: Saipem (File photo)
Credit: Saipem (File photo)

Italian offshore engineering and construction company Saipem has won a new contract with Mellitah Oil & Gas B.V. Libyan Branch, a consortium formed by the National Oil Corporation of Libya and Eni North Africa, for the development of the Bouri Gas Utilisation Project (BGUP), worth approximately $1 billion.

Saipem will revamp the platforms and facilities of the Bouri gas field, which lies in water depths between 145 meters and 183 meters, offshore the Libyan coast. 

The contract entails the engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning (EPCIC) of an approximately 5,000-ton Gas Recovery Module (GRM), onto the existing DP4 offshore facility, together with the laying of 28 km of pipelines connecting the DP3, DP4, and Sabratha platforms.

The main lifting operations will be executed by the semi-submersible crane vessel Saipem 7000. 

 

