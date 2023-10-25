Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Colombia Eyes Launch for First-ever Offshore Wind Tender

Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

Colombia hopes to launch its first-ever tender to license offshore wind blocks in December, Minister of Mines and Energy Andres Camacho said on Tuesday, adding that the ministry was analyzing more than 50 comments on a draft of the rules.

In July, the ministry - then led by ex-Minister Irene Velez - said in a statement that tender documents for the bidding round would be ready in August. In September, however, the ministry delayed the process, saying it was working on finalizing the tender document.

"We hope in December to be able to launch the tender and the process of assigning areas," Camacho told journalists on the sidelines of an industry forum in Cartagena organized by the private Colombian Petroleum Association (ACP).

The government of President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader, has set its sights on weaning the country away from its dependency on hydrocarbons, in favor of renewable energy sources.

Earlier in October, the ministry published a set of draft modifications to rules governing the process of awarding offshore wind blocks, which included rules that would force bidders to give an unspecified state company a stake in the developments.

In September, three sources told Reuters that Colombia's government was looking to make majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol ECO.CN an obligatory partner for all offshore wind projects, without specifying how big any stake might be.

While the government has not offered new oil and gas blocks, it is working to help oil and gas companies develop existing projects, Camacho said. 

Of some 25 suspended contracts, the government has managed to reactivate six of them, Camacho said.


 (Reporting by Oliver Griffin/Editing by Marguerita Choy)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity South America Regulations

Related Offshore News

Nysted wind farm - Credit: Plenz - Own work - CC BY 3.0 DEED via Wikimedia Commons

Europe's Offshore Wind Power Goal Hits New Snag: Security
Credit: CrossWind

Final Turbine Hoisted Into Place at Innovative Dutch...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New Barge for Shallow-water Offshore Construction

VIDEO: Allseas Inaugurates New

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance after Q3 Beats Expectations

Eni Lifts Profit Guidance afte

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk Assessment Due to Pipeline Rupture

Finland Raises Gas Supply Risk

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net Income, Down from Year-ago, Up 15% from Q2

Exxon Posts $9.1 Billion Net I

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine