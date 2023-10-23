Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

China Calls for 'Fair' Gas Pipeline Damage Probe from Finland

Create: alexyz3d/AdobeStock
Create: alexyz3d/AdobeStock

China's foreign ministry on Monday called for an "objective, fair and professional" investigation into damage to the Balticconnector gas pipeline, adding that a Chinese vessel was sailing "normally" in the relevant waters.

China and Finland have started communication over the matter, and China hopes that relevant parties can find out the truth as soon as possible, ministry spokesperson Mao Ning told a regular press briefing.

An investigation into the pipeline damage is currently focused on the role of the Chinese NewNew Polar Bear container vessel, Finland's National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) said on Friday.

(Reuters - Reporting by Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

Offshore Pipelines Industry News Activity Safety & Security Baltic Sea

Related Offshore News

© jnelnea / Adobe Stock

Finland Probing Russian, Chinese Ships Over Gas Pipeline...
Credit: vchalup/AdobeStock

Seismologists Detected Blast-like Waves near Broken Baltic...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Prysmian Installs Vineyard Wind 1 Cables

Prysmian Installs Vineyard Win

Chevron to Buy Hess Corp for $53B in All-stock Deal

Chevron to Buy Hess Corp for $

China Calls for 'Fair' Gas Pipeline Damage Probe from Finland

China Calls for 'Fair' Gas Pip

Norwegian Sept Gas Output Lags Forecasts

Norwegian Sept Gas Output Lags

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine