First Turbine Installed for Vineyard Wind 1

Source: Vineyard Wind
The first GE Haliade-X wind turbine generator has been installed at the Vineyard Wind 1 project in the US.

The completed turbine is comprised of one tower, three blades, and one nacelle, and the fully assembled machine represents the largest turbine in the western world, with a nameplate capacity of 13MW, capable of providing power to more than 6,000 homes and businesses in Massachusetts, says project partners Avangrid Inc. and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP).

The project will consist of 62 wind turbines to generate 806MW, enough to power more than 400,000 homes and businesses.

“This is a monumental achievement and a proud day for offshore wind in the United States that proves this industry is real and demonstrates Avangrid’s steadfast commitment to helping the Northeast region meet its clean energy and climate goals,” said Avangrid CEO Pedro Azagra

“While this is a landmark for this first-in-the-nation project and the industry, we remain focused on the important work ahead to continue the successful installation campaign of these massive turbines and deliver the first power to Massachusetts homes and businesses this year.”

Vineyard Wind began offshore construction in late 2022, achieved steel-in-the-water in June, and completed the nation’s first offshore substation in July. Construction flows through the New Bedford Marine Commerce Terminal.

