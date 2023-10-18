Eneti's Seajacks Lands Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Deal Worth Up to $167M

Eneti, an offshore wind installation company, said Wednesday that its subsidiary Seajacks UK had signed a contract with an unnamed client to assist with wind turbine installation.

Per Eneti, the mobilization will start in 2024, and the contract will be performed by the company’s NG14000X-class vessel, “Seajacks Scylla”.

Including mobilization and demobilization, the engagement is expected to be between 442 and 655 days and generate approximately $113 million to USD 167 million of gross revenue.

There are no material project costs or transit costs related to the contract, Eneti said. According to MarineTraffic.com, the Seajacks Scylla jack-up installation vessel is currently in Vlissingen, in the Netherlands.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, says, “We are delighted to have secured this significant contract for Seajacks Scylla, which supports the strategy of deploying our vessels on contracts that reflect the improving fundamentals in our core market of offshore wind turbine installation.”





