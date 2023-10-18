Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eneti's Seajacks Lands Offshore Wind Turbine Installation Deal Worth Up to $167M

Seajacks Scylla (Photo: Seajacks)
Seajacks Scylla (Photo: Seajacks)

Eneti, an offshore wind installation company, said Wednesday that its subsidiary Seajacks UK had signed a contract with an unnamed client to assist with wind turbine installation.

Per Eneti, the mobilization will start in 2024, and the contract will be performed by the company’s NG14000X-class vessel, “Seajacks Scylla”. 

Including mobilization and demobilization, the engagement is expected to be between 442 and 655 days and generate approximately $113 million to USD 167 million of gross revenue. 

There are no material project costs or transit costs related to the contract, Eneti said. According to MarineTraffic.com, the Seajacks Scylla jack-up installation vessel is currently in Vlissingen, in the Netherlands.

Emanuele Lauro, CEO of Eneti, says, “We are delighted to have secured this significant contract for Seajacks Scylla, which supports the strategy of deploying our vessels on contracts that reflect the improving fundamentals in our core market of offshore wind turbine installation.”



Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

Related Offshore News

MOU signing ceremony From the left： Marubeni Corporation, Executive Officer, Chief Operating Officer, Power Div., Satoru Harada Ambassador of the United Kingdom to Japan, Julia Longbottom Department for Business and Trade of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Minister for Investment, Lord Johnson of Lainston CBE - Credit: Marubeni

Japan's Marubeni and Partners to Invest $12.3B in UK clean...
Credit: Fokke Baarssen/AdobeStock

SK E&S and CIP Seal Deal on 99MW Offshore Wind Project in...

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Will Floating Offshore Wind Drive a Shipbuilding Boom?

Will Floating Offshore Wind Dr

Current News

Norwegian Navy Shadows Chinese Vessel Probed over Baltic Pipeline Damage

Norwegian Navy Shadows Chinese

Shell's Australian FLNG Facility Poised for Mid-November Restart

Shell's Australian FLNG Facili

Australia's Woodside Misses Q3 Revenue Estimate, Narrows Full-year Output Forecast

Australia's Woodside Misses Q3

Eirin Development: Equinor Selects Moreld Apply for Gina Krog Topside Upgrades

Eirin Development: Equinor Sel

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine