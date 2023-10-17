Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
More Than 20 Companies Competing for Guyana's Oil Marketing Contract

© atdr / Adobe Stock
More than 20 companies including Exxon Mobil, a unit of Saudi Aramco, BP and Shell have submitted bids to compete for a contract to market Guyana's share of oil production, the government said on Tuesday.

The 12-month contract, which allows the country to export its portion of crude produced offshore by a consortium led by Exxon, had in previous years been awarded to Shell, a unit of Saudi Aramco and BP.

A short list from the wide pool of bidders is expected to be done soon by Guyana's National Procurement and Tender Administration Board.


(Reuters - Reporting by Kiana Wilburg, writing by Marianna Parraga)

