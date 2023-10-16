Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Ocean Installer Wins Work at Equinor's Subsea Tie-Back Development in Norway

The Gina Krog platform in the North Sea (Photo: Øyvind Torjusen / Equinor)
The Gina Krog platform in the North Sea (Photo: Øyvind Torjusen / Equinor)

Equinor has awarded Ocean Installer an engineering, procurement, construction, and installation contract for the Eirin subsea tie-back development, offshore Norway.

In mid-September, Equinor submitted a plan for development and operation (PDO) of the Eirin offshore gas field to the country's Ministry of Petroleum and Energy.

According to Equinor, recoverable reserves in the field are estimated at 27.6 million barrels of oil equivalent, most of which is gas. 

The Eirin field, which was discovered in 1978, will be developed as a subsea facility tied to the Gina Krog platform in the North Sea. Total investments are estimated at just over NOK 4 billion (around $373 million at the time of the PDO submission).

Ocean Installer said that the award also included an option for a new gas export solution from Troll B via the existing Kvitebjørn export pipeline. Engineering will commence immediately, and both projects are planned to be completed by 2025, bringing important gas volumes to the European market.

Eirin will be developed with a 2-slot template and an integrated manifold where the well stream will be connected to the existing Gina Krog platform through a 9.5-kilometer flexible flowline and Integrated Service Umbilical. 

The optional scope on Troll B for Ocean Installer includes a new 2.5km flexible flowline from an existing PLEM (Pipeline End Manifold) on Troll B to a new PLEM close to the Kvitebjørn Hot-Tap. 

A rigid spool will also be fabricated and installed between the new PLEM and the Kvitebjørn Hot Tap. 

Ocean Installer’s scope covers the installation of structures, flexibles, umbilical, seabed rectification, tie-ins, and commissioning. Design, fabrication, and installation of GRP Covers and spool is also part of the scope.

