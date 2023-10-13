Certex UK Bags Work at World’s Largest Offshore Wind Farm

Certex UK’s Great Yarmouth-based Engineering Services Division has won a major framework to supply statutory inspection and maintenance services on Dogger Bank Wind Farm.

The contract covers inspection and maintenance of cranes, personnel lifts, general lifting, and safety equipment across all the wind turbines and balance of plant.

Certex UK Engineering Services Division is part of the Lifting Solutions Group of 22 companies with over 100 locations worldwide, with the renewable energy sector largely being served to date from the UK, Taiwan, and Denmark. However, a newly launched global renewables division incorporates additional companies in Germany, Spain, France, China, and the United States, which has recently pivoted towards wind energy.

The 3.6 GW Dogger Bank is the world's largest offshore wind farm under construction. Recently, Jan De Nul installed the first of 277 wind turbines at the project, and soon after, the turbine delivered the first electricity. Each of 277 turbines will be progressively commissioned between now and full commercial operation in 2026.

The Dogger Bank offshore wind project is a joint venture between SSE Renewables (40%), Equinor (40%) and Vårgrønn (20%). SSE Renewables is lead operator for the development and construction of Dogger Bank Wind Farm.



Equinor will be lead operator of the wind farm on completion for its expected operational life of around 35 years.