EPCI Contract Awarded for Polish Offshore Wind Farm Substations

The Baltic Power offshore wind farm project, a joint venture of ORLEN Group and Northland Power Inc., has awarded the EPCI contract for the two offshore substations for the Baltic Power Project to a consortium consisting of Bladt Industries and Semco Maritime after naming the consortium a Preferred Supplier in September 2022.

Semco Maritime and Bladt Industries, together with their primary sub-contractor, ISC Consulting Engineers, have already completed most of the engineering scope, both for the substations as well as for the monopiles and transition pieces, which will also be supplied by Bladt Industries.

The two substations will be constructed and established in the coming years, Semco Maritime said, with final commissioning planned for early 2026, as key components of the electrical infrastructure for the Baltic Power offshore wind farm consisting of 76 wind turbine generators, each with a generating capacity of 15 MW. Each substation will be a 2.5 thousand-tonne steel structure standing on foundations and rising about 20 meters above sea level.

Following the EPCI contract signing, the consortium of Semco Maritime and Bladt Industries, supported by ISC Consulting Engineers, now continues the execution of the project by proceeding with the detailed design, procurement, construction, and commissioning of the two offshore substations.

The project is planned for offshore installation in 2025 and completion of commissioning in 2026.

The Baltic Power wind farm will be installed some 23 kilometers off the shore, near Łeba and Choczewo. When completed, the Baltic Power offshore wind farm will be able to provide electricity for more than 1.5 million households.