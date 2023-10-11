Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MOL and MOLMEC to Launch DP System Simulator Training Program for Offshore Wind Crews

Credit: MOL
Japanese companies Mitsui O.S.K. Lines (MOL) and MOL Marine & Engineering Co. (MOLMEC) said Wednesday they would launch a training program using the Dynamic Positioning (DP) System simulator, targeting crewmembers of self-elevating platform (SEP) vessels and service operation vessels (SOVs), which will support offshore wind power generation projects. 

The two firms aim to complete the program and open the course at the MOL DP Training Center by the end of 2023.

MOL said the training program would be open to a wide range of applicants from Japan and overseas, and not just MOL Group seafarers.

"DP system training opportunities are limited in Japan, and by opening its doors to a large number of trainees, the MOL Group will contribute to the safe operation of work vessels, which are indispensable to floating offshore wind power projects. These offshore wind power projects are expected to begin operation in the late 2020s, that will contribute to the creation of a decarbonized society," MOL said.

In recognition of the significance of this training program, it was selected as a subsidized project in the Offshore Wind Power Human Resource Development Project administered by the Agency for Natural Resources and Energy, part of Japan's Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, MOL said.

The DP simulator operated by MOL and MOLMEC has already prepared training programs for a cable-laying vessel and an anchor handling tug supply vessel, and the two companies have added three new programs for ship operation and DP system operation training and SEP ship and SOV training, to provide a wide-ranging practical training curriculum.

 

