TGE Marine Receives Order for LCO2 Cargo Handling System

Source: TGE Marine
TGE Marine has received an order from the Chinese shipyard Dalian Shipbuilding Industry Offshore for the design and supply of a cargo handling system for a 7,500m³ liquified CO2 (LCO2) carrier.

The vessel is the third iteration of the series TGE Marine has been part of for the Norwegian consortium Northern Lights JV.

The ships are part of the “Longship project”, a Norwegian state-founded effort to de-carbonize large emitters in Norway. CO2 is captured, reliquefied on-shore and subsequently shipped to the Norwegian continental shelf, where it is pressed underground via a terminal just outside of Bergen.

The vessel has been designed and engineered to operate in the cold-water environments of the North Atlantic. The two cylindrical type C tanks can house up to 7,500m³ of LCO2. The vessel will be LNG-fueled and equipped with a shore power connection to make use of green electricity during loading and unloading operations.

