Reach Subsea Nets Contract for Subsea Power Cable Route Survey in UK

Oslo-listed subsea services firm Reach Subsea said back in August it had received a notice of contract award, subject to successful contract negotiation, from an unnamed "major European energy provider."

On Wednesday, and in relation to the August announcement, Reach Subsea said a firm contract had been signed with SSEN Transmission, the transmission network operator responsible for the high-voltage electricity transmission network in the north of Scotland, for a detailed corridor survey for the Spittal to Peterhead HVDC power cable.

The data will be used for detailed engineering and environmental assessments of potential cable routes in the survey corridor.

SSEN Transmission is carrying out a significant upgrade of the electricity transmission network in the region, launching a ‘Pathway to 2030’ program of projects to facilitate the increase in renewable energy generation across the north of Scotland and deliver a network for net zero emissions.

The work is scheduled for execution in the fourth quarter of 2023, with a duration of approximately 75 vessel days.

The ROV survey vessel Viking Reach, with its permanently mobilized high-speed Surveyor Interceptor ROV, will be utilized.

“We have ramped up our capacity significantly over the last couple of years to serve a rapidly growing market with a broadened service offering. Our international presence is expanding fast with Aberdeen as a core location, and we are extremely pleased to be welcoming SSEN Transmission as a new significant client. The contract win is a strong endorsement of Reach Subsea’s attractivity for large clients and capabilities in solving complex tasks within the HVDC Transmission energy segment,” said CEO of Reach Subsea Jostein Alendal.

“The Surveyor Interceptor ROV (SROV) can provide more data of higher quality and higher resolution at higher speed and in more severe weather conditions than any other survey platform and is well suited for this assignment off the Scottish coast. We believe the contract with SSEN Transmission is an important step in our expansion strategy in the UK,” said Alastair McKie, Managing Director of Reach Subsea UK.

“We are delighted to have secured marine survey services from Reach Subsea for the Spittal to Peterhead HVDC Project. This is a hugely important step in underpinning the timely delivery of this important project, which forms part of a major upgrade of the electricity transmission network across Great Britain that is required to help meet the UK and Scottish Governments 2030 renewable energy and climate change targets. We look forward to working with the team at Reach Subsea,” said David Inge, Lead Project Manager at SSEN Transmission.