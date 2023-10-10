Turan Drilling & Engineering Bags $300M Offshore Contract in Azerbaijan

Turan Drilling & Engineering has secured a contract extension with a value of $300 million, for the provision of offshore drilling operations and maintenance services in Azerbaijan.

The two-year extension, effective from April 2024, will see the company, jointly owned by KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS, continue to deliver drilling operations and maintenance as well as procurement and warehouse management services across eight offshore platforms for "an existing customer in the country."

While Turan Drilling & Engineering did not name the client, it is worth noting that previous contract announcements by the company were related to contracts awarded by BP.

Back in April 2019, Turan Drilling & Engineering was awarded a $500 million contract from BP for work offshore Azerbaijan.

The contract was for the operations and maintenance of seven platform drilling rigs operated by BP in the Caspian Sea, including the East, West and Central Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag, Chirag and Shah Deniz installations.

Then, in August 2020, Turan Drilling & Engineering said it had won a contract amendment worth up to an additional $120 million to manage procurement, maintenance, and warehousing activities on behalf of BP in Azerbaijan.

Also, Turan Drilling & Engineering's website shows the company's platform rigs as being installed on Central Azeri, Chirag 1, Deep Water Gunashli, East Azeri, Shah Deniz, West Azeri, and West Chirag platforms.

In August 2023, oil major BP also completed the installation of the 19,600-ton topsides of the $6 billion Azeri Central East (ACE) project platform onto a jacket in the Caspian Sea, offshore Azerbaijan.