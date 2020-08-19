Caspian Drilling & Engineering Firm Wins More BP Work. Hires 71 Workers

Turan Drilling & Engineering, a Caspian region focused joint venture between KCA Deutag and SOCAR AQS Company, has employed 71 new workers to support the newly awarded contract by BP.

Following a $500 million contract award last year, Turan Drilling & Engineering said Wednesday it had won a contract amendment worth up to an additional $120 million to manage procurement, maintenance and warehousing activities on behalf of BP in Azerbaijan.

The agreement, effective June 15, 2020, means Turan Drilling & Engineering JV will manage the SAP maintenance system, wells procurement activity, inventory, storage and warehousing for the BP Global Wells Organisation in Azerbaijan.

Turan Drilling & Engineering has employed an additional 71 people to support this activity, 69 of whom are Azerbaijani nationals, the company said.

"The amendment has a value of up to US $120 million and applies to the contract awarded by BP to Turan Drilling & Engineering in 2019 for the operations and maintenance of seven platform drilling rigs operated by BP in the Caspian Sea pursuant to Product Sharing Agreements," Turan Drilling & Engineering said.

The offshore facilities in question are the East, West and Central Azeri, Deepwater Gunashli, West Chirag, Chirag and Shah Deniz installations. The initial term is for five years with two one-year extension options.

Bob Petrie, General Director, Turan Drilling & Engineering said, “We are delighted that BP has demonstrated its faith in Turan Drilling & Engineering, by broadening the service we provide in Azerbaijan to include procurement activities. This shows our ability to offer value at, and beyond the rig site, providing solutions for customers across their operations.”