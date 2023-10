Norwegian offshore vessel owner DOF has chartered the Stril Explorer vessel from Simon Møkster Shipping.

The charter is a bareboat with a firm duration of 3 years plus 4 annual options. Financial details were not disclosed.

"The vessel will be utilized on the recently awarded PIDF project. DOF is very pleased to secure this vessel and increase the IMR capacity in our project segment," DOF said.

The Stril Explorer is a 2010-built 76,4-meter-long and 16,2-meter-wide multipurpose support vessel.