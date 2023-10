Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has recently secured a contract to supply flexible pipes to Petrobras for the pre-salt fields offshore Brazil.

TechnipFMC said the contract was a significant one, which for TechnipFMC means it is worth between $75 million and $250 million.

The company will design, engineer, and manufacture 14 kilometers of gas injection riser pipes. TechnipFMC will also supply associated services including packing and storage.