Bourbon Horizon Inks MOU for Zero-emission PSVs Using Amogy's Ammonia Technology

Norwegian partners are planning to build a series of zero-emissions platform supply vessels (PSV) equipped with Amogy's ammonia-to-power technology.

Green Ships AS, a consultancy specialized in the design and construction of environmentally friendly vessels, and Bourbon Horizon AS, an international offshore shipping company, have signed an MoU with Amogy for the supply of its technology to two PSVs. The deal includes an option for a third vessel.

Bourbon Horizon, formerly Bourbon Offshore Norway, will be the commercial and technical manager of the new vessels. The company—a joint venture between Bourbon Group and Horizon Maritime—currently owns and operates seven offshore vessels.

Amogy’s ammonia-to-power solution will be integrated into the power plant system as the primary power source on board the 82-meter-long PSVs, enabling zero-emissions operations.

“The successful scaling of zero-emission technology and innovative ship design is crucial for reaching the regulatory requirements of the maritime sector. With stricter IMO regulations to reduce the use of fossil fuels as of 2030, and a target of reducing at least 50% CO2 emissions by 2050, there is an urgency in the industry to adopt decarbonizing solutions,” said Bjørn Remøy, managing director, Bourbon Horizon. “With operations across the globe, Bourbon Horizon is excited to join forces with Green Ships AS and Amogy to launch a new generation of PSVs into the offshore market.”

Per Kavli, CEO of Green Ships AS, “This project will be the first of its kind for zero-emission ePSV. We rely on public and private funding to secure the success of this project, and take great pride in cooperating with one of Norway’s leading offshore shipyards.”

“For smaller ships, such as a typical PSV size, liquid ammonia is mainly considered in combination with fuel cells and large size batteries. Amogy is the leading company in this field. It offers the first available powerpack that includes a cracking technology converting liquid ammonia to hydrogen gas for direct integration into the fuel cells,” said Christian Berg, managing director, Amogy Norway.

To secure uninterrupted operations at sea, the ammonia tank capacity will be in the range of 100 cubic meters, Amogy said The complete system will be well contained, designed to avoid any leaks, ensure good ventilation and adhere to DNV protocols under development.

“The technology to convert ammonia into a zero-emissions fuel is ready. Combined with the announced increased capacity in low- and zero carbon ammonia and ammonia bunkering projects in Norway, Singapore, and the U.S.A., the maritime industry can take concrete steps to reach the IMO goals,” Berg said.

According to Green Ships, its ePSV is designed to reduce by up to 40% the power needed in all modes of operation, including transit, idling, on dynamic positioning (DP) and in port. It features a vertical bow and slender hull form and will be fitted with a Voith main propulsion system, including a pair of 1.850 kW main thrusters, as well as a built-in active roll reduction system.

The ePSV can also effectively provide class notations for the following three contingency functions: Standby/rescue, Oil rec and FIFI 1 (by using the 2 x 2.000 kW auxiliary dual fuel diesels).

(Image: Amogy)