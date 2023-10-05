Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offshore Wind Bidders to Partner with State Company

Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock
Credit: Global Image Archive/AdobeStock

 Colombia is proposing to force bidders for offshore wind projects to give a state company a stake in the developments, as part of a wider set of draft modifications to the rules governing the process published this week.

The government of President Gustavo Petro, Colombia's first leftist leader, has set its sights on weaning the Andean country from its dependence on fossil fuels while ensuring energy self-sufficiency.

Last month, three sources told Reuters that Colombia's government was looking to make majority state-run oil company Ecopetrol an obligatory partner for all offshore wind projects, without specifying how big any stake might be.

If finally approved, the proposed changes first published last year would mean companies bidding for licenses to produce offshore wind energy must show they would enter agreements to include a state company in the project.

Once a license has been awarded, the bidding company must "show the constitution of a consortium or the promise of a future partnership with a company in the energy sector where the state has a shareholding," one of the proposed modifications stated.

Before a license is fully awarded, bidders "must present a shareholding agreement with the Colombian state company" for the license in question, to be verified by the Ministry of Mines and Energy, another of the suggested modifications said.

The resolution did not specify a state company but one source told Reuters that Ecopetrol would be the only company capable of taking part.

The state company will be defined at a later date, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Mines and Energy said.

Comments, suggestions and proposals on the draft resolution can be submitted up to Oct. 17, according to a web page dated Monday that was published by the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

(Reuters - Reporting by Oliver Griffin; Editing by Jamie Freed)

Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity South America Regulations

Related Offshore News

©IWS Fleet

IWS Fleet Strikes Deal to Put Off Yard Payments for...
Credit: Tugdock

Tugdock and Salamander Offshore Wind Team Up to Accelerate...

Sponsored

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FLEET REACH

ORCHESTRATING OFFSHORE VESSEL CONNECTIVITY WITH FL

Insight

Q+A-What is Known about the Nord Stream Gas Pipeline Explosions?

Q+A-What is Known about the No

Video

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed vs Floating

Offshore Wind Vessels: Fixed v

Current News

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale After Court Order

US to Sets Date for Gulf of Me

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offshore Wind Bidders to Partner with State Company

Colombia Proposes Forcing Offs

Global Energy Group Lands Transition Piece Preassembly Deal for Moray West Wind Farm

Global Energy Group Lands Tran

Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knight

Shaun Henry Joins Archer Knigh

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine