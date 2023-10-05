Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Europe Can Slice CO2 Emissions 70% by 2050, Says Equinor Executive

Eirik Wærness, chief economist in Equinor/ Photo by Arne Reidar Mortensen/Equinor (file image)
The chief economist of oil major Equinor said on Wednesday that Europe could reduce carbon dioxide emissions by 70% by 2050, but said oil and gas investments must continue in ordre to keep pace with growth in demand. 

The CO2 cuts will mainly be due to the region's growth in electrification, Equinor Chief Economist Eirik Waerness said in remarks at Rice University's Baker Institute Center for Energy Studies. 

Oil demand will peak by 2029, but gross domestic product expansion will require increases in oil supplies for the next three to five years, he said. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Curtis Williams)

