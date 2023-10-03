Norway: OKEA's First Operated Offshore Development Starts Production

The Norwegian oil and gas company OKEA said Tuesday it had started production from the Hasselmus gas discovery in the Norwegian Sea, on October 1, 2023.

As a subsea tie-back to the Draugen platform, Hasselmus is expected to add 4,400 barrels of oil equivalents per day to production at plateau.

The Hasselmus project is expected to recover approximately 1.65 GSm3 of natural gas and will restart export of associated gas and NGL from Draugen, OKEA, which bought the Draugen platform from Shell in 2018, said Tuesday.

"The Hasselmus project is the first development project for OKEA as an operator. The project is important for the long-term development of Draugen and demonstrates our ability to extend the life of mature fields to maximize value creation on the NCS. We appreciate the good collaboration with our partners, suppliers and a dedicated organization which has enabled the delivery of the project ahead of schedule and below budget" says OKEA CEO, Svein J. Liknes.

The Hasselmus gas discovery is located on the western edge of the Trøndelag platform in the Norwegian Sea, 7 km northwest of the Draugen platform. A single well (6407/9-9 T2) was drilled on the Hasselmus structure by A/S Norske Shell in 1999 which encountered a 16 meters gas column and a 6.8 meters oil column in high-quality sands at a depth of 1,700 meters.

OKEA ASA (44.56% WI) is the operator of the Draugen licence and the Hasselmus project. Partners are Petoro AS (47.88% WI) and M Vest Energy AS (7.56% WI).